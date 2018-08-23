Gov. Rick Scott Calls Russian Hacking into Florida Election Systems, “Unsubstantiated”

Florida Governor Rick Scott is reassuring residents the state’s election systems hasn’t been hacked by the Russians after Senator Bill Nelson claimed it was.

In a letter sent to local elections supervisors yesterday, Republican Scott referred to what he called “unsubstantiated claims” that Russians have already penetrated certain counties.

In fact, heads of two of the nation’s top security agencies refuted U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson’s claim that Russian agents have infiltrated the election systems of some Florida counties.

In a letter to the Florida election officials the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen and FBI director Christopher Wray stated that “No election system in Florida has been hacked.” The letter was released nearly two hours after Nielsen spoke with Gov. Rick Scott on the phone about election security.

“Although we have not seen new or ongoing compromises of state or local election infrastructure in Florida, Russian government actors have previously demonstrated both the intent and capability to conduct malicious cyber operations,” the letter states. “DHS and the FBI will continue to notify any victim of a successful cyber intrusion into their election network in any jurisdiction nationwide.”

Nelson, D-Orlando, made the claim on August 7th sending state and local election officials scrambling to find out more information. He told reporters Russian operatives “have free rein to move about” in “certain counties” in Florida.

In a statement, Nelson spokesman Ryan Brown said, “there’s nothing in this letter that contradicts what Sen. Nelson said he was told a few months ago, and what he and Sen. Rubio have tried to warn about in order to guard against Russian meddling in our elections.”

But Nelson’s comments went further, asserting there had already been a breach.

Florida Department of State Secretary Ken Detzner, a Scott appointee who heads the agency in charge of elections, sent letters to Congressional leaders, to DHS and the FBI.

“When Senator Bill Nelson made unsubstantiated claims that ‘Russians are in Florida’s election records,’ the Department began aggressively pursuing answers,” Detzner spokeswoman Sarah Revell stated in an email. “None of these agencies had information to corroborate Senator Nelson’s claims.”

Brown blamed Scott for publicly bashing Nelson and politicizing the issue.

“The governor of Florida has a security clearance and could have quickly and directly received information, answers and posed any questions instead of engaging in these confusing and partisan histrionics of the past week,” Brown said.

Governor Scott, a Republican, is running against Democrat Bill Nelson for his US Senate seat.

In related news, the Democratic National Committee is alerting authorities about a possible attempt to hack its voter database. The attack was apparently not successful.

