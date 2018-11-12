Gov. Scott Intends to File Three Lawsuits Against Broward and Palm Beach SOE as Recounts Continue

Governor Rick Scott announced he intends to file three more lawsuits against the Broward County and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections offices.

In the first lawsuit, Scott’s campaign claims Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes didn’t finish counting ballots in time.

In the other lawsuits, he will request voting tabulation equipment and ballot records from both Snipes and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher.

“What I think is that they don’t like the demographics of my voters and they’re trying to impede our process so that’s kinda ridiculous,” say Bucher.

Senator Bill Nelson agrees.

“Clearly Rick Scott is trying to stop all the votes from being counted and he’s impeding the democratic process,” says Nelson.

Palm Beach County election workers have to recount nearly 600,000 thousand ballots by Thursday at 3 p.m.

“Some of us haven’t been out of this building in a couple of days,” says Bucher.

The process has to be done for the gubernatorial, senate, and agriculture commissioner Race.

The team is working around the clock to meet the approaching deadline.

“We’re working as hard as we can because we want to get there,” says Bucher.

Scott hasn’t filed the lawsuits yet, but he says we can expect them in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the lawsuits are flying from both sides.

An attorney for Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is suing Florida’s secretary of state for not accepting vote-by-mail ballots received after Election Day.

State law sets the deadline as 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

But in a lawsuit filed this morning in federal court, attorney Mark Elias claims that arbitrary factors such as mail delivery speed can keep the ballots of qualified voters from being counted. Elias tweeted “No Floridian should have their rightful vote denied because of mail (or) post office delays.”