Gov. Scott, Sen Bill Nelson let Lawsuits Fly

Governor Rick Scott announced he intends to file three more lawsuits against the Broward County and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections offices.

In the first lawsuit, Scott’s campaign claims Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes didn’t finish counting ballots in time.

In the other lawsuits, he will request voting tabulation equipment and ballot records from both Snipes and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher.

“What I think is that they don’t like the demographics of my voters and they’re trying to impede our process so that’s kinda ridiculous,” say Bucher.

Senator Bill Nelson agrees.

“Clearly Rick Scott is trying to stop all the votes from being counted and he’s impeding the democratic process,” says Nelson.

Palm Beach County election workers have to recount nearly 600,000 thousand ballots by Thursday at 3 p.m.

“Some of us haven’t been out of this building in a couple of days,” says Bucher.

The process has to be done for the gubernatorial, senate, and agriculture commissioner Race.

The team is working around the clock to meet the approaching deadline.

“We’re working as hard as we can because we want to get there,” says Bucher.

Scott hasn’t filed the lawsuits yet, but he says we can expect them in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the lawsuits are flying from both sides.

An attorney for Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is suing Florida’s secretary of state for not accepting vote-by-mail ballots received after Election Day.

State law sets the deadline as 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

But in a lawsuit filed this morning in federal court, attorney Mark Elias claims that arbitrary factors such as mail delivery speed can keep the ballots of qualified voters from being counted.

Democrats say no ballot should be disqualified because the Post Office couldn’t deliver the mail on time. They point to the postal processing center in Opa-locka.

That facility processed a number the of packages containing pipe bombs addressed to prominent Democrats nationwide.

That greatly slowed down operations at the distribution center and as a result, more than 260 ballots that were mailed in time got held up and were disqualified.

Democrats want mail-in ballots in Florida to count as long as they’re postmarked by election day and received no more than 10-days later. Elias tweeted “No Floridian should have their rightful vote denied because of mail (or) post office delays.”

Also, Florida judge said he’s seen no evidence of wrongdoing in the vote-counting in Broward County and urged all sides to “ramp down the rhetoric.”

Circuit Chief Judge Jack Tuter said during emergency hearing Monday that there is a need to reassure citizens that the integrity of the Florida recount is being protected.

And the judge says that if anyone any evidence of voter fraud or irregularities, they should report it to law enforcement.