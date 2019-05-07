Government study finds sunscreen absorbs into the body

The Food and Drug Administration says several active ingredients in sunscreen are absorbed into our body instead of sitting on the skin.

Researchers found that the ingredients absorbed into the bloodstream was as much as 40-times higher than the threshold amount.

It is unclear if the chemicals tested by the FDA are harmful when there is systemic exposure.

The four ingredients in question are avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule.

The FDA says people should continue to protect their skin from the sun while further testing occurs.