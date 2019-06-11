Governor DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing Paramedics To Be Armed

Paramedics can pack in Florida now that a new law has passed.

Deputies and police officers in Broward County are claiming victory in their fight to allow paramedics to arm themselves in situations like the Parkland mass shooting.

Governor Ron DeSantis last week signed a bill that allows paramedics to be armed in high-risk situations.

Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for signing this good legislation. I am proud to stand with our first reposnders as a cosponsor of this bill that provides SWAT Medics with the resources they need to save lives. #ThankYouFirstResponder https://t.co/TgG1Xa4o0V — Chip LaMarca (@ChipLaMarca) June 11, 2019

The Broward County sheriff and the Chiefs of Police Association pushed for the change, which takes effect July First.