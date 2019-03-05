The new session of the Florida Legistature starts today.
It’ll open with Governor Ron DeSantis’s first state of the state speech in which he’ll push his budget proposal of over $90-billion.
The Governor’s budget is the largest ever proposed.
He has mentioned that it will help keep Florida a low tax state.
DeSantis also aims to make adjustments in areas like education, hurricane recovery and the opioid crisis.
Governor Ron DeSantis to Deliver his Inaugural State of the State Address
