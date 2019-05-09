Governor Signs Law Allowing Florida Teachers to Carry a Gun in School

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the law allowing teachers to be armed.The measure expands a current school “guardian” program to allow any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon, as long as their local school districts approve. Broward county school officials say they will not approve the measure.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial school safety bill that would allow teachers to be armed on campus <a href=”https://t.co/yqnRCwBMNc”>https://t.co/yqnRCwBMNc</a></p>— CNN (@CNN) <a href=”https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1126362618011299840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 9, 2019</a></blockquote>

The Republican-led House had voted 65-47 on the bill last week to send the bill to DeSantis.

This bill comes after 17 people were killed by a rifle-toting shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/ColeHefnerTX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@ColeHefnerTX</a> asked whether any of those incidents were due to teachers trained as marshals. Hard to say from reports, but we can use LEOs as a proxy, since they have MUCH MORE training than armed teacher/marshals. Here are the incidents with civilians removed (12/23 in last 17m) <a href=”https://t.co/P31DiCcDEm”>pic.twitter.com/P31DiCcDEm</a></p>— Elva (@tweet_elva) <a href=”https://twitter.com/tweet_elva/status/1126344971278270464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 9, 2019</a></blockquote>

