Graham Makes South Florida Stops, Touts Public Education

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham is spending the weekend in South Florida.

On Saturday, she stopped at an early voting site at the Palm Beach County Elections Office before continuing on to Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Candidate Philip Levine also stopped in Palm Beach County this weekend, ahead of the August 28 primary.

As of Friday, more than 900,000 Florida voters, including around 369,000 Democrats, had cast their ballots either through the mail or at in-person early voting sites. Early voting began last Monday in Palm Beach County and several other counties. Saturday was the first day of in-person early voting in Broward as well as 40 other counties.

Graham told a crowd waiting for her in West Palm Beach, “I am running for governor for public education.” She explained that Republican governors and a GOP-controlled legislature have attacked public schools for the last 20 years. The Florida Education Association has endorsed Graham.

According to FEA President Joanne McCall, “The polling looks really great for Gwen. I’m really disappointed that there are some negative ads going out among Democrats. Democrats should be focused on their own campaigns and their platforms and get out their messages and then let the voters speak.”

Opponents from both parties have called out Graham for her support of the Keystone pipeline as a member of Congress, and for her family’s involvement in a planned megamall in Miami-Dade.

Although Graham continues to own $13.7 million of stock in the Graham Companies, she resigned from the company’s board and placed her holdings in a “transparent trust” after her 2014 election to Congress, according to her campaign.

Graham says that if she is elected governor, she plans to recuse herself from questions about the mall project, and would ask Florida’s three elected Cabinet members to make decisions instead.

She explains, “It’s really a shame that Democrats are attacking Democrats. I’ll end with that. I think people are not pleased to see fellow Democrats going after my campaign, me, my family. But I don’t believe that negative ads are going to have anything other than a backfiring effect.”

