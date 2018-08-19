Graham, Others Make South Florida Stops

Democratic gubernatorial candidates have been busy this weekend, leading up to the August 28 primary.

Gwen Graham stopped at the Palm Beach County Elections Office on Saturday. She then continued on to Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

As of Friday, more than 900,000 Florida voters, including 369,000 Democrats, had cast ballots by mail or at in-person early voting sites. Early voting began last Monday in Palm Beach County and several other counties. Saturday was the first day of in-person early voting in Broward and 40 counties.

Graham told a crowd in West Palm Beach, “I am running for governor for public education.” She explained that Republican governors and a GOP-controlled legislature have attacked public schools for the last 20 years. The Florida Education Association has endorsed Graham.

According to FEA President Joanne McCall, “The polling looks really great for Gwen. I’m really disappointed that there are some negative ads going out among Democrats. Democrats should be focused on their own campaigns and their platforms and get out their messages and then let the voters speak.”

Opponents from both parties have called out Graham for supporting the Keystone pipeline as a member of Congress, and for her family’s involvement in a planned megamall in Miami-Dade.

She explains, “It’s really a shame that Democrats are attacking Democrats. I’ll end with that. I think people are not pleased to see fellow Democrats going after my campaign, me, my family. But I don’t believe that negative ads are going to have anything other than a backfiring effect.”

Meanwhile, candidates Jeff Greene and Philip Levine also stopped in Palm Beach County this weekend. During their appearance in Delray Beach, the pair compared each other to President Trump.

Things escalated when former state Representative and moderator Irving Slosberg asked the candidates to about their differentiating points. Levine cited his tenure as a two-term mayor of Miami Beach. In referring to Greene, Levine said: “If there’s one thing we know, it’s that we don’t need to give someone from the private sector the top job. Matter of fact, we just did that with the president and it has not worked out so well.”

Greene discounted Levine’s experience, explaining that the city’s assault weapon resolution was just symbolic. He also pointed out that an ordinance to increase the minimum wage became a legal issue.

Greene later said he would support Levine if the latter clinches the Democratic primary. In so doing, Greene used the same language he did for Trump following the 2016 election. He said, “If Philip Levine beats me, if Gwen Graham beats me, I promise you I will say ‘Philip Levine’s a great guy. We had our differences but let’s try to get together and win,’”

