Grand Jury Report Claims 300 Catholic Priests Sexually Abused Hundreds of Children in Pennsylvania

Over 300 Catholic priests in Pennsylvania are suspected of sexual abuse over several decades according to an extensive report from a two year grand jury investigation.

A new report by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says over a thousand child victims have been identified and involves six dioceses in the state.

Shapiro says the Church hoped the accusations would never be made public.

Shapiro says the investigation is ongoing within the Catholic Church, but the statute of limitations is hindering prosecution.

More than one-thousand children were identified as victims and it’s believed there are many more.

