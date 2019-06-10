Grandfather drowns while saving his grandson at a Florida beach

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office is reporting that a 71-year-old man drowned while attempting to save his grandson.
The incident occurred Saturday off of Madeira Beach, shortly after 12:30 pm.
Witnesses reported that the victim, Osman Pehlivanovic, was swimming in high surf towards his grandson when suddenly he collapsed and went under.
Several beach-goers came to Pehlivanovic’s rescue and carried him out of the water. While other’s grabbed his 12-year-old grandson and pulled him to shore.
Responding officers worked with two others to administer CPR to Pehlivanovic as they waited for other rescue workers.
Pehlivanovic was then taken to a hospital where he passed away.
Authorities are still investigating Pehlivanovic’s death but reported that the circumstances do not seem suspicious.