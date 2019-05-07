Grandma arrested for having CBD oil at Disney

A 69-year-old grandma was arrested on possession charges after security found CBD oil in her purse at a Disney World checkpoint.

Hester Jordan Burkhalter of North Carolina was arrested on April 15, 2019, and spent 12 hours behind bars at the Orlando Orange County Jail before bonding out on $2,000.

She told police it was recommended by her doctor to treat her arthritis.

The charge was later dropped, but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said its deputy was following the law.

A bill to legalize CPD products is reportedly in the works, but as right now all CBD products are illegal in Florida.