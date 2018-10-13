Grandma kicked-off plane after asking steward to toss trash

An aircraft was turned around mid-flight after a senior woman was labeled a threat by a flight attendant.

“Ellen Flemming was traveling with her husband and two grandchildren when she says she made a simple request that escalated out of control.”

She asked the steward to throw away wet garbage she found in the seat pocket in front of her.

However, instead of complying, she claims he immediately became angry.

Flemming says she then tried to put the garbage on a food cart causing the flight attendant to swipe her arm.

Adding, that the garbage flew all over herself and family as a result which prompted her to kick the trash away with her foot.

Soon after, the pilot announced that the Air Canada flight would be returning to Toronto due to an incident on board.

In Toronto, the grandma was escorted off the plane by police.

The airline claims Mrs. Flemming exhibited aggressive behavior toward a crew member, threw garbage on a food trolly, and kicked a crew member.

All claims in which Flemming denies.

A witness joined Inside Edition to rebuke the airline’s accusations against Flemming.

Fleming provided evidence of a bruise she alleges to have received in the incident.

