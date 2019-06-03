Grandmother arrested after giving 1-year-old lethal dose of methadone

Authorities with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a grandmother after she reportedly gave her 15-month-old grandson a lethal dose of methadone instead of his allergy medication.

59-year-old Brett Aitken was formally charged last week for the incident that occurred in St. Augustine around the last week of December.

According to the report, Aitken told authorities that her grandson had an allergy attack and she administered the methadone to the infant thinking it was his allergy medication. Aitken then detailed that at some point prior to the day, she poured the methadone that had been a left over prescription from a deceased person into an empty allergy container with the infants name on it and that’s where the confusion occurred.

When authorities asked Aitken why she kept the left over medication, she reportedly told them that it was for a “rainy day.”

According to our news partners at CBS12, Methadone is a drug that is typically used to help addicts quit using heroin and other opiates by reducing withdrawal symptoms.

Aitken has charged with manslaughter and is currently jailed on an $100,000 bond.