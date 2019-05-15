Grandmother Jailed for Possession of CBD Oil Sues Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World, the happiest place on earth, is facing a lawsuit from a North Carolina grandmother who was arrested outside the Magic Kingdom for CBD oil possession.

A civil rights attorney says he intends to sue not only the theme park, but also the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for violating his client’s civil rights when she was taken into custody and

held behind bars for 12 hours.

Sixty-nine year old Hester Burkhalter suffers from arthritis, and her husband says the oil derived from the hemp plant was recommended by a doctor.

Burkhalter was arrested last month for trying to bring the CBD oil inside the park which is prohibited.