Granger Smith Returns To Touring After Sons Tragic Death, Performs Heartfelt Version Of ‘Heaven Bound Balloons’

This still pains me to even talk about let alone write it.

Granger Smith is leaning on his music to help heal the pain of losing his youngest son River, he had his first performance since his sons drowning and as you could imagine it was gut wrenching.

The best & worst moment at @LakeShakeFest @GrangerSmith singing Heaven Bound Balloons. We could see & feel the pain in all their eyes, but when G pulled out McQueen? Gut wrenching! We love you Granger! Thank you for being you. You’re stronger than you know. #LiveLikeRiv pic.twitter.com/UORnaSgEnR — Laura Mathis (@MrsLauraM) June 24, 2019

Granger and his family also honored their late son by donating over $200,000 to the hospital who treated their son before he passed.