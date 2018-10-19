GRAPHIC IMAGE: Are These the Severed Fingers of Jamal Khashoggi?

Police in Turkey are expanding their search for a missing Saudi journalist who is presumed dead and dismembered with a bone saw.
Khashoggi was the nephew of late billionaire Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi linked the to Iran-Contra scandal and first cousin of Dodi Fayed who died with his girlfriend UK’s Princess Diana in a Paris car crash.

Unnamed Turkish officials tell the BBC that police believe the dismembered body of Jamal Khashoggi may have been disposed of in a forest north of Istanbul.
Could this be a photo of his severed fingers? And where is the rest of him?

Khashoggi has been missing since he entered a Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.
Turkish officials allege he was murdered inside the consulate. Saudi Arabia denies knowledge of the incident.
DNA samples taken from the Saudi consulate are being tested to see if they match Khashoggi’s.

