GRAPHIC: LAPD Body Cam Video of Suspect and Hostage Shot to Death

LAPD released graphic body cam video on Tuesday of a shooting in June that killed a knife-wielding felon and a woman he was holding hostage. Both were shot dead by police only after the suspect started running a knife across the victim’s throat. The suspect had just been released from prison.

WARNING: This video contains violent images. Body cam video shows LAPD officers shoot suspect, hostagehttps://t.co/nOlSfXGDCT pic.twitter.com/jup5uhOkOA — Fox News Originals (@FoxNewsLive) August 1, 2018

The shooting on June 16 took place outside a homeless outreach center in Van Nuys, when the attacker, later identified as Guillermo Perez, tried to saw off a hostage’s head, police said. Officers fired nearly 20 times, hitting and killing them both.

“It’s been 13 years since an officer’s gunfire has killed an innocent bystander or hostage in this department,” Police Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference. “In the last six weeks, it’s happened twice.”

“This is another case where officers were forced to make split-second decisions based on the actions of a violent individual,” Moore said Tuesday.

In newly released footage from officers’ body cameras, police spotted Perez holding a large knife and a metal folding chair outside the Central Lutheran Church after receiving a 911 call that a man had stabbed his ex-girlfriend.

“Drop the knife!” an officer repeatedly shouted at Perez, who ignored the command.

The 32-year-old then grabs a woman, identified as Elizabeth Tollison, and holds a knife to her throat.

Witnesses told police that Perez moved the knife in a “sawing motion against her throat and cut her throat,” Cmdr. Alan Hamilton, who leads the unit that investigates police shootings, said in the video released by police Tuesday.

As Perez cut the woman’s throat, three of the officers opened fire, shooting 18 rounds, killing Perez and Tollison. The LAPD said that Tollison was hit by two rounds.

Perez, a noted gang member, had recently been released from prison after serving multiple felony domestic abuse and assault charges, according to police.

The LAPD plans to implement a new training program, and is exploring how to equip officers with other non-lethal weapons, he added. Tollison’s family is going to file a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday, a representative from the family told Fox News.

