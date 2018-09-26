Grassley: No delay to Kavanaugh hearing with first accuser

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said his committee’s hearing with Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford would go forward as planned Thursday despite the new allegations against the Supreme Court Nominee.

The Iowa Republican told reporters Wednesday they are investigating the new allegation, but there will not be a delay of the prescheduled hearing, saying “tomorrow is very important.”

A spokesman for Grassley later reiterated that the hearing would go on as scheduled.

