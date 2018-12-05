Great White Sharks Near FL Coast

Around this time of the year we always seem to get pings, regarding Great White sharks making their way down south for the winter months. On Wednesday, a 14-foot 2,300-pound great white named Katharine was located near Fort St. Pierce. Thursday near Daytona Beach, Nova who is an 11.5 foot 1,186 pound shark was pinged and this past Saturday a 12.5 foot shark was located in St. Augustine. Like that is not enough! An 11.4 foot tiger shark named Demott was also located near Melbourne.

Be sure to keep an eye on the waters, as we are surrounded!! * insert Jaws Music*