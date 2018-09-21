Greenacres Woman Stabbed in DC to be Buried in Her Wedding Gown

The mother of a Greenacres woman stabbed to death in the nation’s capitol says she will bury her newly engaged daughter in one of the dresses she would have worn for her wedding.

Wendy Martinez, 35, of Northwest D.C. was out for a run just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in Logan Circle when she was stabbed seven times to the head, neck and back.

She got engaged a week ago and planned to get married here in December, then have a celebration in Colombia.

Her mother, Cora Martinez, said they shopped together for the dress for the Colombia celebration.

“I never imagined this was going to happen, and my heart is broken because my daughter was supposed to be married in two months,” she said. “Over the weekend we went to look for her wedding dress, so when I saw my daughter dressing up, or trying out her dress, I never imagined that she was buying the dress for her burial.”

Fiancé of Jogger Killed Says He Will Run in Her Honor

She also says she forgives her daughter’s killer, identified as 23 year old Anthony Crawford.

Martinez was chief of staff of the software and data company FiscalNote.

She was an avid runner who lived three blocks away from the scene of her murder.

At a candlelight vigil Thursday night, Cora Martinez told a crowd of about 200 people that her daughter’s legacy “has no ending.”

Family members say Martinez will be buried in Greenacres, but they have to wait for police to release her body before they can bring her home.

