Only retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski could get away with denting the Lombardi Trophy.

The dimple happened during the Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox.

Gronkowski used the trophy the Patriots won for defeating the Rams in Super Bowl 53 as a baseball bat to bunt the ball.

The impact of the ball ended up denting the shiney metal football atop the trophy.

The Patriots might opt to fix the dent in the future but for now are leaving it forever marked by Gronk.