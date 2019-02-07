Gucci Apologizes For “Blackface” Sweater

Gucci is apologizing after people complained that one of its sweaters looks like blackface.
The Italian luxury fashion brand said in a statement yesterday it “deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.”
The sweater is a black turtleneck that pulls up over the bottom of the face with a cut-out and oversized red lips around the mouth.
Gucci has pulled it from the company’s website.

