Gulf of Oman ‘Tanker Blasts’

There are reports this morning that two tankers have been attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, and that the crews were evacuated safely.

The tankers reportedly had flags from Panama and the Marshall Islands but there was no immediate confirmation on the attacks.

Earlier reports said a Norwegian oil tanker was hit by a torpedo off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

The two tankers with oil bound for Asia reportedly came under attack this morning in the Gulf of Oman.

The Frontline shipping company based in Bermuda said its vessel, the Front Altair, was on fire in the Gulf of Oman, and a Singapore-based company said its vessel, the Kokuka Corageous, was damaged in a suspected attack.

The crews of both vessels are reported safe. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in Bahrain said it received two distress calls about the attacks, and that a destroyer, the USS Bainbridge, is rendering assistance.

The Wall Street Journal says news of the attacks is sending oil prices sharply higher this morning.

Iran’s state news agency said the Frontline tanker had sunk, though the owner of the company said it was afloat.

One shipping company said it was a torpedo attack, while another source said it could’ve been a magnetic mine.

Four tankers were reportedly attacked in the same area last month.

The U.S. blamed Iran for those attacks, which Iran has denied.