Gunfire reported during local High School Football Game

Gunfire was reported during the football game Friday night at Palm Beach Central High School, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. Eyewitnesses report the stadium was evacuated.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a group of students attending an event on school grounds got into an altercation. Two victims were reportedly shot

Authorities say both victims are currently being treated at area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

