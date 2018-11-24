Gunman in Alabama mall shooting still at large, police say suspect shot not responsible

Friday evening, police said that the 21-year-old armed man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night “likely did not fire” the shots that wounded two people and sent terrified shoppers running for cover.

Police initially said Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. opened fire after an altercation with the 18-year-old and an officer fatally shot him as he fled the scene.

But late Friday, police changed that story, saying that while Bradford was involved in “some aspect of the altercation” and was armed with a handgun, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the two others.

The suspected shooter is still at large, according to police.

