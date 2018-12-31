Gunman Opens Fire on Vehicle Killing 7-Year-Old Girl

Authorities in Houston, Texas are currently searching for a suspect who opened fire on a mother and children, killing one child and injuring the mother.

The incident occurred Monday around 7:00 am in the parking lot of a Walmart.

According to the report, the mother was sitting in the vehicle with two teens, her 7-year-old daughter, and another young child when a vehicle pulled up beside them and began shooting at them. The suspect then drove off.

The 7-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington also suffered injury due to a bullet wound. The younger child suffered injuries due to the glass fragments, while the teens were not injured but were shaken up due to the incident.

Authorities reported that they do not have a motive for the shooting at this time and that the suspect is still at large.

Detectives in the area told reporters that they are checking surveillance videos and using all of their resources to bring the suspect to justice.

Jesse Razo who is a major with the sheriff’s office urged the suspect to surrender saying:

“Because we will be looking for you, we will locate you, we will find you.”