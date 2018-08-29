Gymnastics Doctor Nassar Moved to Florida Prison after Assault in Gen Pop

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar is now in a federal prison in Florida after being moved out of a facility in Tucson, Arizona.

Inmates there apparently gave the “good doctor” a little of his own medicine.

He was transferred after being assaulted shortly after being moved into the general population in Tucson.

The new facility for the doctor who sexually assaulted hundreds of women and girls in his care is described as safe for high-profile inmates.

The sports doctor was recently transferred to the Wildwood, Florida prison USP Coleman II, which is home to some of the nation’s most infamous criminals.



Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger is currently locked up there, along with al-Qaeda sympathizer-turned-attempted suicide bomber Amine El Khalifi and Texas tycoon Robert Allen Stanford, who was convicted of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme in 2012.

Nassar is serving a 60-year federal sentence for child pornography.

