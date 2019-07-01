Hacked Computer System in Riviera Beach is Down Again After Ransom Payment

The city of Riviera Beach just paid a hacker $600,000 worth of bitcoin to get control of their paralyzed computer system.

Today, a sign on the front door of Riviera Beach City Hall claims the city is experiencing another computer system outage, just weeks after it fell victim to a cyber attack.

#UPDATE: Sign at City Hall claims Riviera Beach's computer system is down, but spokesperson says it's running https://t.co/yXiJpwI9AG pic.twitter.com/0uV51LakJ0 — WPTV (@WPTV) July 1, 2019

The sign posted Monday morning reads:

“Please be advised that the City’s computer system is currently down. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”

However, a spokesperson for Riviera Beach says the system is not down and is running. It’s unclear which services, if any, are affected.

Last month, Riviera Beach city leaders agreed to pay a ransom to get the city’s computer system back online after “someone clicked on an email” which launched a virus.

The ransom payment came just weeks after Riviera Beach agreed to spend almost $1 million to fix and replace compromised computer equipment.