Half of Americans use swimming pools as bathtubs, survey says

It may be best to avoid the pool and instead hit the beach this Memorial Day weekend!

A new survey shows that half of all Americans admit to using swimming pools as communal bathtubs.

The survey, conducted by the Water Quality & Health Council, shows 48-percent say they use the pool as a substitute for showering even after exercise or yard work.

The poll also shows one out of four Americans admit peeing in the pool and 20-percent say they’d go in within an hour of having diarrhea.

Bob Vincent of Florida’s State Health Department says having a pre-swim shower helps remove dirt, perspiration, and deodorant, all of which can degrade pool chemistry and raise the risk of dangerous waterborne illnesses.