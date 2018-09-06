Halloween Is Back… Are You In?

John Carpenter has said many times that Halloween 2 was supposed to be the last time we see Michael Myers on the big screen, but yet that didn’t happen. Halloween has come out with many more iterations and reboots, so maybe we have hit a fever pitch with this franchise. Well, Blumhouse has decided NAY! So, here we are with ANOTHER Halloween movie but one that’s supposed to ignore the stupid changes later versions of the horror classic have made.

Here is the synopsis according to Universal Pictures:

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.