Friday evening, many people took to the streets of Palm Beach Gardens to participate in what appeared to be a political protest.

Protestors from both sides appeared across from each other with signs in support of Republican party nominees on one side and those who oppose on the other.

The protest finished a little after 6:15 p.m. and took place at PGA Boulevard and Military Trail.

Eight women clothed in attire from the popular Hulu series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ were among the crowd and seemingly drew the most attention with the form of protest reportedly becoming viral worldwide.

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Demonstrators are commonly women’s rights activists protesting for abortion rights across the world.

Women’s rights protesters in Ireland began the trend wearing the red cloak and white bonnet made famous in the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale during the campaign to overturn the abortion laws a year ago.

The costume has been worn in demonstrations against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the US and London.

As the protest continues to go viral, it has officially made its way to Palm Beach Gardens as the women were reportedly protesting GOP candidates Rick Scott and Brian Mast.

Click here to learn more.

The post ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ demonstrators protest in Palm Beach Gardens appeared first on 850 WFTL.