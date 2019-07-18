Happening NOW: Judge Decides if Jeffrey Epstein Gets Bond

There’s a bail hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan for financier Jeffrey Epstein who faces sex crime charges.

Prosecutors argue Epstein’s wealth, access to a private jet and motive to flea are reasons he should remain locked up.

Epstein’s attorneys are pushing to have him out on bail living in his Manhattan mansion under heavy supervision.

Epstein, an already registered sex offender, is accused of sex trafficking dozens of girls in his Manhattan and Florida homes from 2002 to 2005.

Good morning from New York. A federal judge issues his ruling on Jeffrey Epstein’s bail application in court at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Michael Cohen’s search warrant materials related to a closed campaign-finance probe to be unsealed at 11 a.m. Covering both live for @CourthouseNews. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 18, 2019