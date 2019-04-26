Happy Birthday Melania, FLOTUS Turns 49

Melania Trump turns 49 today but, the First Lady is still younger than Donald Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is 50.

The President heads to Indianapolis to speak at an NRA convention before heading back to Washington to host another world leader at the White House this afternoon, and of course celebrate his wife’s 49th birthday.

President Trump welcomes Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe to the White House today for a quick visit but one that will be packed with policy and socializing, a sign of the strong relationship the two leaders share.

The president and prime minster will sit down together in the Oval Office for a private meeting followed by a session with senior staff.

On the agenda-North Korea, trade and the upcoming G20 world leader summit in Japan. But then it’s time for some fun.

Today is First Lady Melania Trump’s 49th birthday and she and the president will welcome Prime Minister Abe and his wife to a private dinner at the White House this evening.

The president and prime minister will get in a round of golf on Saturday before Abe departs.

As of yet, no American magazines have selected former super model and First Lady Melania to grace their cover. Michelle Obama was featured on the cover of more

than 30 magazines during her husband’s presidency.