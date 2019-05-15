Harvard Lampoon apologizes for photoshopping Anne Frank’s head on a bikini-wearing body

The Harvard Lampoon is apologizing for a photoshopped picture of Holocaust victim Anne Frank’s head on a bikini-wearing body.

The caption said it was aging technology that shows us what Frank would have looked like if she hadn’t died.

The director of Harvard Hillel complained to the satirical magazine and students put out a petition calling for accountability.

Tuesday, the magazine apologized and said the picture had gone over the line.

“We realize the extent of offense we have inflicted and understand that we must take responsibility for our action,” the apology read, adding the magazine condemns all forms of anti-Semitism.