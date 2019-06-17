Harvard rescinds Parkland shooting survivor’s admission after racial slur

Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv, is reporting that Harvard University has rescinded his acceptance to the school after several screenshots showing Kashuv using strong racial language were brought to their attention.

In a post on Twitter, Kashuv acknowledged his actions stating that he and several other classmates used “abhorrent racial slurs” in text and comments which were later screenshot and ended up in the hands of administrators at the University.

Kashuv says that he and his schoolmates wrote the slurs “in an effort to be as extreme and shocking as possible,” and that the comments were made months before the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which claimed the lives of facility members and several of his classmates.

1/ THREAD: Harvard rescinded my acceptance. Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting. I have some thoughts. Here’s what happened. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

In the post Kashuv who considers himself a conservative and has been outspoken about his support for gun ownership despite fellow survivor’s calls for gun control, continued saying that even after he wrote a full apology and explained his growth from the situation, Harvard was unable to look beyond the screenshots:

“Harvard deciding that someone can’t grow, especially after a life-altering event like the shooting, is deeply concerning. If any institution should understand growth, it’s Harvard, which is looked to as the pinnacle of higher education despite its checkered past,” Kashuv said.

He continued saying that Harvard itself has had slave owners and bigots as faculty members:

“Throughout its history, Harvard’s faculty has included slave owners, segregationists, bigots and antisemites,” he added. “If Harvard is suggesting that growth isn’t possible and that our past defines our future, then Harvard is an inherently racist institution. But I don’t believe that.”

Kashuv wrote that after the school voted for against his acceptance, he asked for a face-to-face meeting which was but it was denied.

“I believe that institutions and people can grow. I’ve said that repeatedly. In the end, this isn’t about me. It’s about whether we live in a society in which forgiveness is possible or mistakes brand you as irredeemable, as Harvard has decided for me,” Kashuv said.

When asked to comment on the situation administrators told CNN that they do “not comment publicly on the admissions status of individual applicants.”

As for now Kashuv says he is pursing other options as he has given up some of his scholarships and the deadline for entrance into most schools has ended:

“I had given up huge scholarships in order to go to Harvard, and the deadline for accepting other college offers has ended. I’m exploring all options at the moment.”