Headmaster of Matlock Academy in West Palm Beach Busted on Child Sex Charges

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested of 53-year-old Randy Konsker who was the headmaster of Matlock Academy in West Palm Beach on child sex charges.
He was charged with 10 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and two counts of sexual battery with a minor.

Detectives believe there could be more victims.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Allison Tugby at 561-688-4030, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

