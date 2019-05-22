Health Dept: 30 Code Violations Found at WPB Restaurant where Worker Tested Positive for Hepatitis A

Thirty new health code violations have been found at a West Palm Beach restaurant where a worker tested positive for Hepatitis A, according to the state health department.

Health inspectors paid a visit to The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill a visit after someone filed a food-borne illness complaint, just days after a dishwasher was diagnosed with the Hep A.

“I think it’s really important for people to take this outbreak seriously,” said Fred Stein, food safety expert and CEO of Safe Food Connection.

Stein’s job is to make sure restaurants are up to code.

“Typically, a lot is 13 and 14 violations. [30] ,that’s a lot,” he told CBS12.

Some of the violations include: Approximately 20 insects flying above the beer taps at the bar.

Poor temperature control of food and accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on the soda dispensing nozzles.

The state discovered some violations weren’t corrected during the follow-up inspection the next day.

As a result, Stein says The Butcher Shop could face some fines.