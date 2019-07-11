Health Officials Issue Rabies Alert Near Epcot After Cat Scratches Employees

A feral cat that scratched two Disney employees has prompted health officials to issue a rabies alert around Epcot.

According to a spokesman with the Florida Department of Health, lab results confirmed this week that the cat has rabies.

The two employees who came into contact with the animal work as cast members. They received medical treatment, and did not contract the virus.

Animal Control ended up euthanizing the cat.

The alert, which starts at the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive, and covers a two-mile radius, will remain in effect for 60 days.