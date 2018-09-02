Heavy rain and thunderstorms for the holiday weekend

High chance of rain for Sunday and Monday as a tropical wave out near the Turks and Caicos Islands draw moisture near our area.
Winds should pick up to 25mph gusts as well.
The wave has a 40% chance to form into a depression or storm once it hits the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Florence is located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.
We are tracking Florence, though it is expected to heavily drift North before hitting land.
