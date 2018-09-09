Helene Now a Hurricane, Florence Forecast to Become a Major Hurricane

A trio of tropical weather over the Atlantic is keeping coastal residents wary and forecasters busy this weekend. Hurricane Helene continued to grow stronger with winds clocked at 75 mph, just above the 74 mph threshold for a Category 1 hurricane. The weather service predicts that the storm will take a sharp north turn into the middle of the Atlantic by the end of the week.

Florence strengthened to a hurricane on Sunday and could be a major hurricane by Monday. Florence is expected to approach the East Coast in the United States by Friday.

The National Hurricane Center issued a statement saying, “There is an increasing risk of two life-threatening impacts from Florence: storm surge at the coast and freshwater flooding from a prolonged heavy rainfall event inland. While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of these impacts, interests at the coast and inland from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials.”

Here are the key messages on Hurricane #Florence as of 5pm EDT. Florence is expected to become a major hurricane tomorrow, and there is an increasing risk of coastal storm surge flooding and freshwater flooding from heavy prolonged rainfall when the hurricane approaches the U.S. pic.twitter.com/SqfUHdFCvE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2018

Hurricane Isaac is expected to have an increase in speed over the next few days. Meteorologists say these many storms at one time is not uncommon. Meteorologists say September is known to be the peak month for tropical weather. Anticipating Florence could directly hit the U.S. Southeast late this week, forecasters are urging residents from South Carolina to the mid-Atlantic to prepare.

