Helicopter crashes onto roof of high-rise in Midtown Manhattan

Officials with FDNY says they are currently responding to a helicopter crash in Midtown Manhattan.

The crash occurred around 2:00 pm at on seventh Avenue and West 49th Street.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities are reporting that the helicopter attempted to land on the roof of a building in the area that was not equipped with a helicopter landing pad when the crash occurred.

A fire was said to have quickly erupted.

New York Daily News is reporting that at least one person was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.