Puppy Alert!! Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has a new member! The county needs help naming their first Bloodhound puppy! “He is in training now and will soon be ready to go to work, but he needs a name first!” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I think the people he will be serving should help us name him. I look forward to seeing what names are submitted.” You can vote online at the county’s Facebook page here and they will pick a name Friday!!