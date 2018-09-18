It may have taken him four decades to win the first Emmy of his career but Henry Winkler, 72, is over the moon. On Monday, Winkler won for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as Gene Cousineau on HBO’s comedy, Barry. Once he took the stage to roaring applause and a standing ovation, Winkler joked that he wrote his speech 43 years ago. Then Winkler quoted some advice he got in Hollywood, saying “if you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you.”

“Tonight I got to clear the table,” he said. Winkler was nominated three times for his work on Happy Days, in 1976, 1977 and 1978. His character Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli made him one of the biggest stars in Television.

The post Henry Winkler Wins Emmy 42 years After First Nomination appeared first on 850 WFTL.