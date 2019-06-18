Here Is How To Score FREE Taco Bell TODAY Only!

The Golden State Warriors won Game 2 WIN in the NBA Finals on Toronto Raptors home court, and by doing so we all get FREE Tacos!

The Warriors stole game two of the NBA Finals! So head to #TacoBell tomorrow from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos or order online or on the app and pick it up any time, all day. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 17, 2019

Taco Bell is giving away FREE tacos today only (June 18) between 2P-6P, or anytime throughout the day if you order through the Taco Bell website or app.