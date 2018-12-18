Here We Come a-Caroling again: “CMA Country Christmas” re-airs Saturday on ABC

ABC/Mark LevineIf you missed this year’s CMA Country Christmas last Monday when it premiered on ABC, you’ll have another chance to catch it again this holiday season.

The annual two-hour yuletide extravaganza, hosted for the second year in a row by Reba McEntire, will re-air on Saturday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Martina McBride, Brett Young, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay and many more spread the Christmas cheer on the 2018 special.