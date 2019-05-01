Here’s What You Need To Know About Tonight’s BBMAs

It’s music’s biggest night, the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!
Artists from all genres are set to present, perform, or simply attend tonight’s awards honoring the hottest names in music today.
I’m personally excited to see Taylor Swift will kick off the show with a performance of her new single “ME!” alongside Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. If you havent seen the video check it out [HERE]
Brendon and I shot our @Spotify vertical video at rehearsals in Vegas to give you a sneak peak of our @BBMAs performance 😀https://t.co/kV2fKymzXW pic.twitter.com/lXH6bTjU50
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 1, 2019
And of course some of your favorite Country artists will be on site, with duo Dan + Shay scheduled to perform a collaboration with Tori Kelly.
Don't miss a performance by @DanAndShay on the @BBMAs tomorrow night! 🎶
Details: https://t.co/6Qc0G6uCo3 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/po0D11zPVn
— billboard (@billboard) April 30, 2019
Below is a list of Country Music Nominees: [See Full List Of Nominees]
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Country Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Don’t miss the 2019 BBMAs at 8PM on NBC!!!!!