Here’s What You Need To Know About Tonight’s BBMAs

It’s music’s biggest night, the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

Artists from all genres are set to present, perform, or simply attend tonight’s awards honoring the hottest names in music today.

I’m personally excited to see Taylor Swift will kick off the show with a performance of her new single “ME!” alongside Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. If you havent seen the video check it out [HERE]

And of course some of your favorite Country artists will be on site, with duo Dan + Shay scheduled to perform a collaboration with Tori Kelly.

Below is a list of Country Music Nominees: [See Full List Of Nominees]

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

 

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

 

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

 

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

 

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

 

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

 

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Don’t miss the 2019 BBMAs at 8PM on NBC!!!!!

