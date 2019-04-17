Here’s Why Dierks Bentley’s Mom Calls Him The “Susan Lucci Of Award Shows”

I may not know mama Bentley, but I love her!

Dierks Bentley recently won an ACM Award for Music Event Of the Year performance of ‘Burning Man’ with Brother Osborne, and according to Bentley’s mom it’s all thanks to Brothers Osborne.

“He doesn’t win anything on his own,” Childs playfully told the Osbornes, according to Bentley, “but because of you guys, you helped him. You got him his first award.”

We all know Bentley has won plenty of awards, but he’s also been nominated FAR more times! And that’s why he’s been dubbed the “Susan Lucci of award shows”, according to his mom.