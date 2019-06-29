Hero 9/11 first responder, activist dies at 53

A 9/11 first responder has died at the age of 53 just two weeks after an emotional appearance on Capitol Hill with Jon Stewart, his family confirmed Saturday.

Luis “Lou” Alvarez, a former bomb-squad detective for the NYPD, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and underwent 69 rounds of chemotherapy.

Alvarez, accompanied by with former “Daily Show” host, John Stewart, appeared before a House committee on June 11 to urge congressional action on renewing the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund.

“I have been to many places in this world and done many things, but I can tell you that I did not want to be anywhere else but Ground Zero when I was there,” Alvarez testified. “Now the 9/11 illnesses have taken many of us, and we are all worried about our children, our spouses, and our families and what happens if we are not here.”

Stewart made headlines after criticizing lawmakers who failed to attend the hearing.

Last week, first responders met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said a vote would be held on renewing the fund by August.

McConnell was reportedly one of the lawmakers singled out by Stewart.

According to Fox News, “more than 40,000 people have applied to the compensation fund which covers illnesses potentially related to being at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon or Shanksville, Penn., after the 2001 attacks.”

“More than $5 billion in benefits have been awarded out of the $7.4 billion funds, with about 21,000 claims pending,” Fox News reports.

Alvarez entered hospice last week and wrote via Facebook that he was at peace.