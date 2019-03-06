Hero bus driver honored for saving Miami family

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners honored a local bus driver for rescuing a family of three from drowning after their car drove into a canal.

Commissioners gave a special commendation to Elijah Saleem, who was on his county bus route last month when he saw a car plunge into the water.

When he got closer, the man inside the car tossed his toddler to Saleem for safety.

Saleem then realized the man and woman in the car couldn’t swim, so he rescued them, too.

“To think that this young man, without hesitation, jumped in a canal to save a family who was desperate for survival shows humanity at its best,” Commissioner Esteban Bovo said Tuesday. “Our county is incredibly proud to honor one of our own. We thank Elijah for answering a call greater than himself, as his name will be synonymous with hero in the halls of Miami-Dade Transit.”